The 2024 festive season will not shine as brightly as previous years in towns and villages across the Mid-Coast region after councillors voted to pull the plug on its Christmas lights campaign.
However, councillors agreed to keep the lights turned on for this Christmas.
Last year council forked-out $25,043 for eight light displays in Black Head, Bulahdelah, Forster, Harrington, Nabiac, Nerong, Taree and Tea Gardens.
Instead of the light displays, council would encourage communities to erect timber Christmas trees and wrap street trees in fabric, while themed flags would be erected where banner poles were installed.
"Some of the points that have brought us to where we are now is fairness across the whole local government area (LGA)," deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"We were conscious that some communities were raising their own funds and having community groups to put up their own decorations and be involved with the Christmas festivities," Cr Tickle said.
He said some towns had held carols by candlelight and decorated streets as part of their Christmas contribution.
This motion is to encourage the Forster community and all communities to get involved by decorating their businesses and to inject the festive spirit, particularly in coastal areas where a lot of people visit, Cr Tickle said.
He said council was not intent on putting a halt to businesses outlets or communities erecting Christmas lights around shop fronts and suggested applying for permission from council to install lights in council parks.
"We are not trying to stifle the Christmas spirit we are looking at fairness across the whole LGA and encourage the community to own their own destination."
This isn't against Christmas, but clarifying what council's role is here, Cr Jeremy Miller said.
"As councillors we have to make difficult decisions; we would all like to fund every worthwhile project in our community, but our role is to make hard calls," he said.
"I believe Christmas lights in our tourist areas are very important, and this affects the previous funding given to Black Head, Bulahdelah, Forster, Harrington, Nabiac, Nerong, Taree and Tea Gardens
"While I think it is very important I also think it is the the role of businesses and community groups in those tourist areas to do it; I actually think they can do better than council can," Cr Miller said.
What a tragic day. The Grinch has arrived in MidCoast Council.- Cr Troy Fowler
"I'm very consistent in my view that council's role is to leverage and unlock the capabilities of others to do what they do best.
"Not everything is council's role so we should get out of the way and allow the community to do it."
What a tragic day. The Grinch has arrived in MidCoast Council, Cr Troy Fowler said to a cry of 'hear hear' from some supportive councillors.
"Before we know it there will be whispers of fireworks going, Australia Day being cancelled and the Easter bunny being put in the oven," Cr Fowler said.
"This is about our community, this is about a small amount of money that makes a difference in our communities and it has for a long long time.
"All I seem to find in the years I have been on council is that we keep taking away from the community the basic things they like to see, touch and feel."
"I am standing up in defence of Christmas; I see this as an issue of unfairness," Cr Peter Epov said.
"We have a role to stimulate things and encourage and sometimes that stimulation comes at a small cost," Cr Epov said.
"At the moment we provide an insignificant amount of money towards Christma; we get a billion dollars in tourism and more over the Christmas holidays.
"All those tourists leave their homes and they come here year after year for Christmas and do we want them to come to some bland, naked place or do we want to help them celebrate Christmas and to get them to come back."
Cr Peter Howard and Great Lakes resident explained lighting up the pine tree at the end of Wharf Street, Forster (now in Little Street) was a long standing tradition, a tradition he believed council should continue using Essential Energy's labour and equipment.
"I believe the the sum of around $25,000 to spend on this Christmas cheer around the Mid-Coast LGA is relatively minor and we would be absolute Grinches," Cr Howard said.
"Yes, businesses could be tasked with lighting up the towns given the economic benefits I believe tourism brings to our town we should put on a welcoming presentation to our town when the tourists come."
An amendment to the original motion, asking council to review the Christmas light campaign in early 2025, was approved by the majority of councillors.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
