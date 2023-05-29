Manning River Times
Council

Councillors believe Mid Coast towns and villages should fund Christmas lights

Jeanene Duncan
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:42am, first published 9:00am
Forster's alternative Christmas tree in Little Street will be lit up for the last time this year. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
The 2024 festive season will not shine as brightly as previous years in towns and villages across the Mid-Coast region after councillors voted to pull the plug on its Christmas lights campaign.

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

