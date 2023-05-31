Kantabile Chamber Choir had a full house at St John's Anglican Church, Taree for their Sublime and Divine concert on Sunday, May 28.
Audience members raved about the concert during the short break between sets and when the concert was finished, saying it was, indeed both sublime and divine.
Gaining most applause and vocal appreciation during performances were renditions of Vivaldi's energetic and rousing Gloria, Agnus Dei by Audrey Snyder and Bach's No. 68 Chorale from St Matthew's Passion.
The choir's two musical directors, Elizabeth Berry and Lyanne Macfarlane praised the choir for the "stunning concert."
"The feedback after the concert was extremely positive and everyone who spoke to me was very impressed with the sound the choir produced," Lyanne said.
"There were some truly beautiful moments in our program and the choir really engaged with the audience."
Elizabeth Berry received similar feedback.
"I had multiple people from the audience thank us for 'coming back' after COVID and for giving them again the experience of live and local music.
"I think we can, individually and as a group, feel pleased with Sunday's concert."
Kantabile Chamber Choir's next concert will be on Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Manning Regional Art Gallery and will be a program of lighter music, with drinks and canapes afterwards.
Keep up to date with Kantabile Chamber Choir by liking their Facebook page.
Disclosure: Journalist Julia Driscoll is a member of Kantabile Chamber Choir.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.