Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kantable Chamber Choir May 2023 concert at St John's Anglican Church Taree

By Julia Driscoll
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kantabile Chamber Choir had a full house at St John's Anglican Church, Taree for their Sublime and Divine concert on Sunday, May 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.