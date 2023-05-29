"THAT'S part of racing I guess.''
So said a philosophical Kye Cornall after engine trouble ruled him out of the main race in the Australian Formula GP Powerboat round raced at Taree.
This was Cornall's debut in this year's series. Two rounds had been conducted before Taree and the last will be held at Moree on July 8 and 9.
Earlier in the year Cornall had prepared his boat, 117 Motorsport, for the Easter Classic raced at Taree, where he gained second placings in the Geoff Stephenson Memorial and King of the River.
"We had motor issues and we weren't able to get out there,'' Cornall said.
"Until then we were pretty happy with the way thing were going. After the last race we looked at our data and the engine was losing a lot of RPM, but the good thing was that we were still able to get third, even with the motor being a bit sick.''
Cornall now won't race until the start of the 2023/24 GP series in Newcastle in October. He hopes to contest all four rounds next season.
"We're going to completely refresh the engine and start again next year,'' he said.
"We qualified third, so we were happy with that. We actually ran out of fuel in our qualifying session because we were trying to get the boat as light as possible,'' he said.
"Now we just have to get the boat more reliable for racing.''
Reece Coles won the Taree round. He was the series leader going into the weekend.
"He's the current Australian champion,'' Cornall said.
A total of 14 boats contested the round.
This was the first time the GP boats have raced in Taree since 2019 due to the pandemic. However, crowd response was at best moderate, possibly due to a lack of promotion.
The Times only found out the round was here through Cornall's dad, Warren, who informed us on late Thursday afternoon.
It's not known if the series will be back in Taree in 2024.
