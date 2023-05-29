Manning River Times
Wauchope Thunder thrash Manning Ratz

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Manning Ratz captain-coach Dave Rees was the side's best in the 45-7 loss to Wauchope at Wauchope.
WAUCHOPE Thunder are now favourites for the Lower North Coast Rugby Union premiership after thrashing Manning Ratz 45-7 in the game played at Wauchope.

