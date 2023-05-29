WAUCHOPE Thunder are now favourites for the Lower North Coast Rugby Union premiership after thrashing Manning Ratz 45-7 in the game played at Wauchope.
Both sides went into the game unbeaten, however, Thunder dominated the encounter
It was a bleak day for the Ratz, with fullback Mitchell Maffany red carded 10 minutes into the second half and charged with a spear tackle. He could miss up to two weeks.
Club president Steve Rees said the Ratz had injury problems going into the game and they're still without five-eighth Daniel Thorpe, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.
"But that's not an excuse. Wauchope were too good for us, they have a big pack and some fast outside backs, they 100 per cent the competition favourites now,'' he said.
Captain-coach Dave Rees tried hard to lift his side while hooker Steve Taylor was also strong.
Despite being down on numbers the Ratz produced some scintillating football to account for Wauchope 59-0 in the women's 10s game
The Ratz now have a fortnight off before hosting Forster.
Forster Dolphins had to work hard to defeat Old Bar Clams 13-6 win over Old Bar at Tuncurry. A try to prop Aaron Booby sealed the win for the Dolphins.
Gloucester proved too strong for Forster in the women's 10s game, running out 27-5 winners with captain Hannah Yates running in two tries.
