Latrell out of Origin 1

Updated May 29 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:30am
Latrell Mitchell will miss Origin 1 due to injury.
TAREE'S Latrell Mitchell has withdrawn from the opening State of Origin rugby league match in Adelaide on Wednesday night due to a calf injury.

