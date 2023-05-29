CHATHAM B-grade men made it two wins for the year when accounting for Taree West 6-2.
Injuries and unavailable players resulted in Chatham having to call four C-graders into the side, however, the coaching staff said they did a great job.
"The game was a game played in good spirit against a good opposition,'' manager Gavin Pereira said.
"Chatham combined well to dominate the scoreboard with some great team work. Chatham's Mitchell Aitken was the best on ground.
The B-grade pointscore has Tigers in the lead with 27 points from Sharks on 18, Chatham 14 and Taree West on 9.
