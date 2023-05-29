MATT Walz claimed his record equalling eighth Taree golf club championship following the fourth and final round played on Saturday.
Walz has led from the first round and went into the last weekend seven shots clear. He finished with a four round total of 279. He is now level with Peter Doherty with eight championships. Doherty won his eighth in 2009.
As has often been the case in recent years, Doherty was the runner up on 293.
Divisions two and three were closer. Kieran Green held on to win division two by a shot to Ray Matthews. He finished on 333 to Matthews on 334.
A playoff was required to decide division three. Here Lionel Worth prevailed over Ossie Bellamy after both finished the four rounds on 363. Bellamy led into the last round.
Peter Simpson was the senior champion and Riley Webber the junior champion.
