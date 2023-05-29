Manning River Times
Another club championship win for Matt Walz

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 29 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
MATT Walz claimed his record equalling eighth Taree golf club championship following the fourth and final round played on Saturday.

