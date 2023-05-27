OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys admitted a 60-4 rout of a depleted Taree City side wasn't the best preparation for next Sunday's Group Three Rugby League top-of-the-table clash Port City Breakers at Port Macquarie.
The Pirates steamrolled Forster-Tuncurry 64-4 the previous match, the game ending early in the second half due to the NSWRL Mercy Rule. It looked as though the clash against the Bulls was heading the same way when the Pirates led 22-0 after just 18 minutes.
However, the Bulls showed plenty of spirit throughout the encounter, even they they were completely outclassed. Taree had up to 10 players out, either through injuries or unavailability, including captain-coach Christian Hazard.
"No disrespect to Taree, but today isn't ideal after playing Forster and heading into Port,'' Worboys said.
"You can only play what's in front of you, but being fair dinkum, we dropped down to their level with poor completions. So there'll be plenty to work on in the next week.''
Utility player Zac Butler was assisted off just before fulltime and that's a worry for the Pirates.
"Zac adds plenty of depth into our team in that utility role. I'm not sure what's happened there,'' Worboys said.
He added the Pirates are looking forward to taking on the Breakers.
"We have a couple of niggles so we rested those players today and obviously we'll have to see about Zac. But next week will be a big challenge, it'll be good.''
Five-eighth Kurt Lewis banged over eight goals from 11 attempts, although the majority were in favourable positions. Worboys said he's done enough to be given the goal kicking duties for next week. This has been a problem for the Pirates this season.
"If he keeps slotting them over I'll let him have 'em,'' he said.
Taree City had players backing up from reserve grade while fullback Nav Willett played under 18s so they were never a serious contender.
"We had nine or 10 boys out and we're thankful for the reserve graders playing two games,'' Hazard said.
"But Old Bar had some good structure and have some big outside backs. Our boys died in the arse out there, but credit to them.''
Hazard expects most of his players to be available next week when the Bulls host Wauchope. They have the Blues, Macleay Valley and Port Macquarie in the next three matches and they'll be vital in their quest to play finals football this year.
"We have three important games in a row and we need to go on a run before we play the harder teams again,'' he said.
"Hopefully we can pinch two of the three. That's our goal.''
Winger Aaron Bayley finished with three tries for the Pirates while centre Shane Nigel and winger Simon Wise claimed two in what was little more than a training run. Utility forward Jon Tickle scored a try and that was greeted by the biggest cheer of the day from the crowd.
Winger Kaleb Bridge crashed over for Taree's only try midway through first half.
There was better news in the minor grades for Taree, with the reserves winning 18-14 and Willett inspiring the under 18s to a 22-8 result.
Old Bar 60 (A Bayley 3, S Nigel 2, S Wise 2, E Soli, J Tickle, M Henry, I Worboys tries, K Lewis 8 goals) defeated Taree City 4 (K Bridge try).
