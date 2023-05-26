Indoor gardens and the perils of overwatering

I have just discovered I have been overwatering my indoor plants.
Until COVID I didn't have indoor plants, or hadn't for many decades. But an outing to the plant nursery, deemed an essential service during those times, was a pleasant event and so indoor plants became a bit of a thing.
But I was proof reading a story from the Gloucester Garden Club when it was brought to my attention indoor plants don't need much attention during winter, especially in the watering department.
Mal McKinlay, the new zone coordinator of the Mid North Coast NSW Zone of Garden Clubs of Australia, was the special guest at the club's AGM recently.
His topic for the day was the selection, care and maintenance of indoor plants, especially during the winter months. He brought along a variety of what he has found to be the toughest and most reliable plants for indoors, which included Zanzibar plant, Cascade Palm, Parlour Palm, Peace or Madonna Lily, Tractor Seat plant or Ligularia, Philodendron, Fiddleleaf Fig (do not allow this to escape into the garden), Calathea varieties, Mother-in-law's Tongue and Peperomia.
Mal advised the main thing in winter is not to overwater these plants. Just try the finger test and if the soil is dry, then a light watering will suffice but do not leave any water in the drip tray. Regularly use a spray bottle to mist the plant to create humidity which these plants need in winter with all the indoor heating operating.
He went on to say placing the pot near north facing window is best, whereas a south facing window could expose the plant to considerable variations in temperature between what is happening outside and that which is inside the room. Use a slow release granular fertiliser in winter, but a liquid organic fertiliser in summer.
Thanks Mal, just prior to reading this piece of advice I had given my plants a good water but will cease now and hope they survive.
So good gardening and have a great weekend.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.