Manning River Times
Home/News

Work on roundabouts in Taree centre

May 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection at the roundabout at Wynter and Manning Streets, Taree will be partially closed for repairs. Picture supplied
The intersection at the roundabout at Wynter and Manning Streets, Taree will be partially closed for repairs. Picture supplied

Work on two roundabouts in Taree's CBD is starting two days ahead of the original schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.