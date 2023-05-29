Work on roundabouts in Taree centre

Work on two roundabouts in Taree's CBD is starting two days ahead of the original schedule.
The intersections of Manning and Wynter Streets and High and Pulteney Streets, Taree will now both be partially closed for minor kerb repair work on Saturday 3 June, from 6am to 4pm.
Council contractors are scheduled to begin work at the intersection of High and Pulteney Streets on Saturday 3 June at 6am. Lanes on the corner of the roundabout closest to Manning Base Hospital will be closed for approximately four hours, with detours in place.
Work on the intersection of Wynter and Manning Streets requires the closure of all lanes entering and exiting the roundabout at both northern corners. This means Manning Street will be closed between High Street and Wynter Street. It will not be possible to cross the roundabout eastbound on Wynter Street.
Traffic control will be in place. Road users can expect minor delays and detours during works.
MidCoast Council is working directly with affected businesses and residents to reduce the impact of these works.
This essential kerb work needs to be completed prior to scheduled night works taking place on the roundabouts between Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 13.
