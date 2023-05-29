Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

The Regional Network Leakage Detection Project has been launched across the region

May 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Technicians from Aqua Analytics will be using specialist leak detection equipment to find leaks along more than half of Council's 1300 kilometres of water mains over the next month. Picture supplied
Technicians from Aqua Analytics will be using specialist leak detection equipment to find leaks along more than half of Council's 1300 kilometres of water mains over the next month. Picture supplied

The hunt for leaks across the MidCoast Council water network has ramped up as the Regional Network Leakage Detection Project was launched in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.