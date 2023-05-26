Work to upgrade one of the worst stretches of road in Taree has begun.
MidCoast Council is upgrading 170 metres of Railway Street, from the intersection with High Street.
The project is expected to take about three months to complete.
During this period the road will be closed, with detours in place but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.
The work will improve drainage and provide a smoother surface for road users, MidCoast Council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling said.
Meanwhile, the intersections of Manning and Wynter Streets and High and Pulteney Streets, Taree will both be partially closed for minor kerb repair work on Saturday, June 3, from 6am to 4pm.
Council contractors are scheduled to begin work at the intersection of High and Pulteney Streets on June 3 at 6am. Lanes on the corner of the roundabout closest to Manning Base Hospital will be closed for approximately four hours, with detours in place.
Work on the intersection of Wynter and Manning Streets requires the closure of all lanes entering and exiting the roundabout at both northern corners. This means Manning Street will be closed between High Street and Wynter Street. It will not be possible to cross the roundabout eastbound on Wynter Street.
