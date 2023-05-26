Boaties are being advised to not to get too close to whales as they make their annual trip north to warmer waters.
Multiple pods of humpbacks have been spotted off the coast from Seal Rocks to Coffs Harbour in recent days.
Marine Rescue NSW commissioner, Alex Barrell said boaters needed to be aware of the marine mammals.
"As we are starting to see the whale migration along the NSW coast, Marine Rescue is reminding boaters that there are rules and restrictions in place for the wellbeing of the animal but also the safety of boaters," he said.
"Boaters are not to come within 100 metres of a whale or 300 metres of a whale and a calf.
"If a whale does surface near your vessel it is important that you cut your motors and slow down to a safe speed," he said.
If a whale does surface near your vessel it is important that you cut your motors and slow down to a safe speed.- Marine Rescue NSW commissioner, Alex Barrell
Commissioner Barrell also reminded skippers not to approach whales from behind or to wait in front of their path.
The Marine Rescue NSW commissioner said no more than three vessels at a time should approach whales and skippers should wait their turn.
"There will be plenty of time to enjoy these magnificent creatures during the migration season.
"As always if you are heading out on the water to view the whales please make sure that you log on and log off with your local Marine Rescue base either via the Marine Rescue app or over VHF marine radio Channel 16," commissioner Barrell said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.