Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Multiple pods of humpbacks have been spotted off the coast from Seal Rocks to Coffs Harbour in recent days

May 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boaties are advised to keep their distance from migrating whales. Picture supplied.
Boaties are advised to keep their distance from migrating whales. Picture supplied.

Boaties are being advised to not to get too close to whales as they make their annual trip north to warmer waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.