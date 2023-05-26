When the Port Macquarie News, owned by the same company as the Manning River Times, put the call out in April for reader photos of Fantasy Glades in its heyday, they never expected such an overwhelming response - or for it to go up for sale a couple of weeks later.
Their Facebook post alone was seen by more than 244,000 people and resulted in a stream of holiday happy snaps from 1969, the year after the theme park opened, to when it was closed in 2002.
The Port News put together a gallery of some of the hundreds of photos they were sent, along with a video taken by Dean Rothapfel's father in 1973.
But clearly that's not the end of the story.
The impending sale of the popular theme park comes eight years after Jeff Crowe took on the property, situated off Parklands Close.
McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie is the selling agent for the listing, known as Fantasy Glades Estate.
Sales agents David Geary and Nathan Owen praised the owner for reviving the once derelict site.
It was a labour of love as Mr Crowe restored buildings dating back to the theme park days with a plan to reopen the site to the public, not as a theme park, but as a nod to nostalgia.
Inquiries and phone calls have flowed in since the property hit the market.
Mr Geary said that parcel of land close to the beach and town, in addition to the historical aspect, presented a "unique opportunity" for potential buyers.
"I've spoken to people who missed out on buying it last time it was for sale," he said.
Mr Owen said so many people could relate to visiting Fantasy Glades as a kid and they had good memories.
There is planning approval to convert Cinderella's castle into a cafe.
The latest milestone was the granting of deferred commencement consent in April 2023 for a caravan park on a portion of the site. Nine self-contained manufactured cottages are planned there.
The deferred commencement consent is due to the project's reliance on completion of an access road approved under a separate development consent.
The 1.68 hectare property is on the market through expressions of interest until July 21.
The Port News contacted Jeff Crowe for comment.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.