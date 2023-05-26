OLD Bar rugby league co-captain-coach Mick Henry reveals in today's On The Bench segment that he won't be coaching in 2024.
For that reason he's determined to win a premiership with the Pirates this year. Had Old Bar won last season's grand final, Henry said he'd he happily retired now.
Mick discusses the season so far and what may be ahead for the rest of the year with Gary Bridge, who according to feedback, is the star of the show. Mick McDonald asks the occasional question as well. Gary and Mick are both resplendent in their new Classic Design Jewellers sponsored jackets.
Winner of the Manning Hotel player of the week is also announced, with a women's league tag player getting the Manning Hotel voucher.
Executive producer Scott Calvin assures the glitch in the system that saw the segment delayed last week has been fixed, so On The Bench, with Gary Bridge and others - sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers - will feature on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
