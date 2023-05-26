Manning River Times
Old Bar co-coach Mick Henry On the Bench's guest for this week

May 26 2023 - 12:00pm
This week's On The Bench guest, Mick Henry, flanked by Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.
OLD Bar rugby league co-captain-coach Mick Henry reveals in today's On The Bench segment that he won't be coaching in 2024.

