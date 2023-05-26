TAREE'S Australian formula Powerboat Grand Prix driver Kye Cornell is having what he describes as a 'gap year' from the sport.
The 26-year-old will contest the Taree round of the series this weekend. However, it will be his only appearance in the class. Two rounds have already been decided and Cornell missed both as he was concentrating on driving in the Easter Classic in Taree. He'll also be a non-starter in the final round to be held in Moree in about six weeks time.
"We did Taree at Easter and we're doing this Australian round,'' Cornell explained, taking a break from final preparations on his boat, 117 Motorsport.
"We're getting ready for the full Australian series next year.''
The Australian series started in Newcastle in October and goes into 2024. Four rounds will be contested. All things being equal, Cornell will be in the grid at Newcastle and for the remainder of the series.
"We're using this weekend as a guide to see where we are and where we need to improve,'' Cornell said.
Cornell was happy with his performances here in the Easter Classic.
"We had a second in the Geoff Stephenson (Memorial) and a second in the King of the River,'' he said.
"I call myself the Queen of the River at the moment.''
Cornell said he's hoping for a top five finish this weekend.
"That's the goal. That and staying out of trouble. We'll use it to collect data for next season.''
Cornell faces a fairly hectic schedule this weekend.
"There's a practice and a qualifier on Saturday and on Sunday we have a reverse grid start and a main race in the afternoon,'' he said.
A champion water skier in his youth, Cornell has been racing boats for about five years. Racing boats is a family affair.
"I got into into it through my old man (Warren) and also Warren Wright,'' he said.
Wright is a former F1 driver, who was involved in a spectacular crash while racing here in the early 2000s.
Cornell's ambition is to win GP class and then consider further options.
"If we win this class we can look onwards from there,'' he said.
Cornell said numbers will be down slightly this weekend, although 14 boats are expected to be in action.
"The first two rounds had 18 boats,'' he said.
"But 14 is still pretty good,'' he said.
The GP boats return to the Manning this year after a break caused by the pandemic and resulting restrictions.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
