COVID outbreak in Whiddon Wingham and none of the infected had latest booster shot

May 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Whiddon Wingham recently had an outbreak of COVID with 13 residents. None of them had been given a fifth booster vaccination. Picture by Scott Calvin
Wingham doctor Phil Rayson say he is "a bit peeved" that none of the 13 residents of Whiddon Wingham aged care facility who were infected with COVID-19 in a recent outbreak had been kept up to date with booster shots.

Local News

