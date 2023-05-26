Wingham doctor Phil Rayson say he is "a bit peeved" that none of the 13 residents of Whiddon Wingham aged care facility who were infected with COVID-19 in a recent outbreak had been kept up to date with booster shots.
Wingham Family Health Clinic, where Dr Rayson practises, provides medical care for most of the residents in the facility, and records show that none of the 13 residents who recently had COVID have had their fifth booster shots, which were made available in NSW on February 20, 2023.
"I think it's just bizarre and concerning that these people haven't been vaccinated," Dr Rayson said.
"My take is that we really support vaccination, and particularly for the highest risk groups, which are residents in in aged care nursing facilities."
The Manning River Times asked Whiddon Group earlier this week how many of its residents in Wingham had received the fifth booster, if it was correct that none of the people infected in the recent outbreak had received their fifth booster, and if true, why hadn't the booster been given. Whiddon did not answer those questions.
Instead, they said, "Residents have received their fifth dose of the vaccine where they have been eligible and willing.
"However, suitability for the fifth dose is based on a number of variable factors, including previous COVID infection and the date of their last vaccination. Residents are also within their rights to decline vaccinations due to personal choice or other health reasons."
Dr Rayson says Whiddon has not reached out to Wingham Family Health Centre to have residents vaccinated.
However, Mike Levine, owner of Chapman and Wood Chemist in Wingham, says he was contacted by Whiddon Wingham this week and asked to provide boosters for all of Whiddon's residents next week.
Dr Rayson concedes that the fifth booster is not good at preventing people from becoming infected with COVID, but it does reduced the risk of becoming severely ill and needing to go to hospital, or dying.
"So it's still a very good idea for the highest risk populations."
Whiddon said the outbreak had been declared over on May 22 by the Public Health Unit and that all residents who had COVID are recovered and well.
Whiddon Wingham is not the only residential aged care facility to have had a COVID outbreak recently.
In the Newcastle Herald on May 24, Hunter New England Health physician Dr David Durrheim, said the Hunter New England health district was now "sitting with 20 active aged-care outbreaks".
"Probably the key message is if you haven't had a booster in the last six months, it's a jolly good idea because we're steaming into the next wave," Dr Durrheim said.
He went on to say that people should not visit aged care facilities even if they are only mildly unwell.
"We don't want the most vulnerable folks exposed," he said.
NSW Health's advice to residential aged care facilities says that residents should be "strongly encouraged to receive both booster doses for COVID-19 if they are eligible. This helps provide added protection during times of increased COVID-19 in the community."
Whiddon Wingham echoes NSW Heath's advice saying it "strongly encourages residents to stay up to date with their vaccines."
Hunter New England Health closed its walk-in Taree Vaccination Clinic around three weeks ago and Dr Rayson said doctors had not been notified. In addition, he said the NSW government is no longer providing vaccination teams that used to visit nursing homes.
Some GPs and clinics, including Wingham Family Health, have stopped providing COVID vaccinations, placing the majority of the burden on pharmacies.
"Most GP clinics like ours have given up on COVID vaccinations due to the pain of needing to keep multiple items in stock and needing to arrange groups of patients at a time, due to the supply of multi-dose vials rather than individual doses. This practice went out about 20 years ago due to the acknowledged risk of errors," Dr Rayson explained.
As at 4pm May 25, Hunter New England health district had 2050 positive COVID tests in the past seven days, with 153 of those from the MidCoast Council local government area. However, it is expected that those numbers are inaccurate due to people with COVID not testing or not reporting positive tests.
Hospitalisations and deaths are no longer reported on a health district basis. As 4pm May 25, in the past seven days in NSW 1366 were hospitalised, 34 in ICU and 69 deaths were recorded.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
