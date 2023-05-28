Manning River Times
43-foot hybrid vessel successfully launched on Manning River

May 29 2023 - 4:30am
The hybrid boat has been developed in collaboration by Ampcontrol, the University of Newcastle, and Taree based boat builder, Steber International. Photo supplied.
The development of hybrid boats has taken yet another step forward with the successful first round of testing of 43-foot hybrid vessel.

