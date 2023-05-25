Manning River Times
Home/News

Employers, get into CareeQuip quick

May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CareerQuip brings opportunities for Mid Coast locals to explore career options. Picture supplied
CareerQuip brings opportunities for Mid Coast locals to explore career options. Picture supplied

Organisers of CareerQuip 2023 are inviting local employers to register as an exhibitor, with registrations now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.