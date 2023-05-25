Employers, get into CareeQuip quick

Organisers of CareerQuip 2023 are inviting local employers to register as an exhibitor, with registrations now open.
CareerQuip brings opportunities for Mid Coast locals to explore career options with the return of CareerQuip on July 27, 2023.
After the massive success of last year, community members, parents, teachers and students from high schools up and down the coast are invited to return for CareerQuip 2023.
"The event is for Year 10 students making their first tentative career transition steps, for HSC students deciding over tertiary or vocational, and career changers looking to meet with employers to discover a path to shape their future," Taree Universities Campus, CEO Donna Ballard said.
Exhibitors provide professional careers information and opportunities in skills shortage areas with local employers exhibiting on the day to around 2000 attendees.
"Well done for pulling together such a fantastic opportunity. Our team were absolutely smashed with enquiries," Rheyanon Shields of Defence Force Recruiting said of last year's event.
This developing event is made possible by an expanding list of sponsors including State Training RIEP, Taree Universities Campus and the TUC Learning Community, Mid Coast Connect and Roger Edwards Insurance Brokers. They are being supported by the Office of Regional Youth and Savvy Web Design, along with the Lower North Coast Careers Advisers Association (LNCCAA).
Businesses and organisations interested in exhibiting at Mid Coast CareerQuip can do so at careerquip.com.au/exhibitor-registration.htm.
