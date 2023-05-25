THE third round of the Australian Formula 1 Powerboat Series will be raced in Taree this weekend.
Events will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday.
This will be the first time the F1 and F1 boats have been on the Manning since 2020 due to the pandemic.
Around 35 boats are expected to be in action.
Taree driver Kye Cornell will make his 2023 debut this weekend in the series in the F2 series. Cornell missed the opening two rounds while he concentrated on the Easter Powerboat Classic raced on the Manning. His best result there was a second in the Geoff Stephenson Memorial.
There will be 14 F2 boats in action this weekend and Cornell is confident of a strong showing on his home river.
Cornell will be driving 117 Motorsport.
Racing will start around 10am on both days.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.