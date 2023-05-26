Snapper targets in southern grounds

OUTSIDE anglers are scoring good snapper on the southern grounds when the seas allow travel.
Some bar cod were also caught from out in deep water.
The seas are predicted to be rough today (Friday) but should settle down over the weekend.
Tailor are on the bite from Crowdy and Harrington beaches. There are some small fish - just legal size, green backs of 1kg and then the occasional fish going 2kg plus.
They are taking bait rather than lures, with bonito strips the best bait.
Good bream and whiting have been caught from the beach near Diamond Head.
A couple of mulloway around 10 to 15kgs were caught from Crowdy beach early in the week on lures.
A lot of under-sized fish have been caught by anglers using worm bait.
BREAM are biting well at night on mullet strips and yabbies in the estuary. The best fish are over a kilo roed up. The smaller fish (600 to 800 grams) are not in roe. There are hundreds of luderick along the river wall, but they are only taking green weed fished on floats during the day.
The flathead have moved up river and are to be found around Cundle bridge to above Taree with some fish going up to Lansdowne. The Mid North Coast Amateur Fishing Club Beach and Rock Championships will be held this weekend.
The weigh-in will be at the Lake Cathie Bowling Club at 1pm on Sunday.
