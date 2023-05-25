CHRISTINE George continues to lead the Taree women's golf club championship going into next weekend's final round.
George has a two round total of 166, with defending champion Cindy Googh second on 177.
Googh recovered from what she described as a "shocker" in the first round.
Catherine Andrews leads B-grade with 204 from Margaret Wynter on 208 and Sue Pitman 210.
There's a close battle for the C-grade crown with Merle Wright on 225 one shot clear of Pauline Mackintosh and Julie Foster both on 225.
"The weather was great for golf and the course is in awesome condition thanks to Paul Eggins and his team,'' women's golf club president Cindy Googh said.
"They do a great job.''
Meanwhile the Workwise Clothing Saturday net championship has been finalised with Sue Pitman winning by 10 shots.
In last Saturday's results Lyne Burke was the winner on 72 nett, countback to Pat Kristiansen.
