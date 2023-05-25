Police have charged a third person, a 50-year-old-woman, as investigations continue into an alleged murder last month.
About 7.45am on Sunday, April 23, police were called to Manning Base Hospital following reports a man had presented with life-threatening wounds. The 38-year-old could not be revived.
Police say initial inquiries suggested the Taree man was injured at an address on Heath Avenue in Tuncurry, before being driven to hospital by a family member.
Strike Force Iteration was established to investigate the man's death and comprised officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Strike force investigators arrested a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman earlier this month. They were both charged and remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, a 50-year-old woman was arrested at Forster Police Station about 11.40am on Tuesday, May 23 and charged with being an accessory after fact to murder and accessory after the fact to malicious wounding.
The woman was refused bail to appear and appeared before Taree Local Court on Wednesday, May 24, where she was refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday, July 24.
Police urge anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Iteration investigators to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
