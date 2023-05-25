Manning River Times
Two players suspended following league brawl

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Two suspended in brawl aftermath
TWO Wingham players were this week suspended by the North Coast Rugby League judiciary after being sent off in the North Coast women's match against Wauchope at Wingham on May 13.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

