Two suspended in brawl aftermath

TWO Wingham players were this week suspended by the North Coast Rugby League judiciary after being sent off in the North Coast women's match against Wauchope at Wingham on May 13.
Tahee French pleaded guilty to two charges, striking and re-entering the field of play. She has been suspended for 29 matches.
Nyoka Dumas pleaded guilty to striking and has been suspended for six games.
A third player, Wauchope's Colleen Lardner, was also sent off but has yet to face the judiciary.
The players were sent off by referee Eric Droguett following a brawl that erupted just before halftime.
Another player, Dominique Lardner from Wauchope, was cited from the game following a review of a video by the NSWRL.
She had her sentence reduced from four games to two games after taking an early guilty plea on a charge of running into a melee.
She was not required to appear at the hearing.
Meanwhile Port City centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper pleaded guilty to a contrary conduct charge and will miss the next two matches.
Lester Andrews from Wingham reserve grade will miss one game on a head butt charge while Mason Hayne from Taree City reserve grade also misses one game on a striking charge.
