Well I didn't get to see the woodcraft exhibition displayed by local Neil Collier at The River Gallery as I had an unexpected change of plans. Friends Sue and Peter did attend the showing and said it was incredible to see the articles/items which Neil had constructed.
Trip north
On Wednesday evening we received a phone call from son Andrew to his father to say that he had obtained a VIP pass to attend the Brisbane Truck Show at Brisbane's Convention Centre on Southbank on Saturday.
Our plans changed, so after my attending church at St Luke's Tinonee and John attending the funeral of the late Joan Ashard, wife of Dennis Ashard of Failford, at Tuncurry Cemetery, we finally got away at 1pm on Thursday and headed north. We made it as far as Kirra Beach where we spent the night.
On Friday morning we caught up with former Tinonee locals, friends Judy and Grahame Geary of Coomera and enjoyed morning tea and chat with them before moving on to our final destination of Beenleigh.
It was great to see Andrew and wife Sharona and the the grandchildren Keala and Korben as it has been more than a year since we last saw them.
After a good night's sleep at our motel, Saturday morning was time to gather at Andrew's home as we prepared to follow him and the family into Brisbane for the Convention Centre and the Truck Show.
Truck Show
We arrived at the Convention Centre in readiness for the opening along with thousands of other folk doing the same thing. There was plenty to see in the way of new models of shiny new trucks, engines and other accessories related to the industry.
We started out as a family but somehow I managed to get separated from hubby John and the others and thankfully I was able to rest at the Detroit Truck Display (Andrew works for them) and have one of the staff phone him to say his mother was in the lost "Nanny lounge" and was eventually reunited with them all.
I haven't seen so many people in one place for so long and the displays were amazing and worth millions of dollars.
We spent several hours looking around before going outside to have a look at a model of the latest Mack Anthem prime mover made out of LEGO bricks, some 800,000+ grey coloured bricks, which took more than eight weeks to build on a scale of 1:1 and is going for a world record. The real thing takes 6-8 days to build. It even had tyres made of LEGO as well as the gold bulldog on the bonnet - great spectacle and lots of photos were being taken of it.
Heritage cars at Central Park
We arrived home in Wingham on Sunday around 1pm in time to see the wonderful line of heritage and veteran motor cars lined up around Central Park.
I always love looking at these well preserved cars and trucks and utes and it was no different this time.
Congratulations and thanks to all the owners who exhibited their prized possessions.
Again I had my camera working overtime and was pleased with the results. Thanks to the owners who allowed me to take photos of them.
Historical Society meeting
Nine members of the Society attended the May monthly meeting on Tuesday morning. Plans were discussed for the 20th AGM which has been set down for Saturday, July 22 at 2pm and they are currently sourcing a guest speaker for it.
Belated birthday wishes
Happy birthday to a special lady and friend Joyce Martin of Wingham who celebrated her 103rd birthday on May 25. I believe a special celebration was also held at Wingham Day Club on Monday. May you enjoy many more birthdays.
