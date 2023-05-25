We spent several hours looking around before going outside to have a look at a model of the latest Mack Anthem prime mover made out of LEGO bricks, some 800,000+ grey coloured bricks, which took more than eight weeks to build on a scale of 1:1 and is going for a world record. The real thing takes 6-8 days to build. It even had tyres made of LEGO as well as the gold bulldog on the bonnet - great spectacle and lots of photos were being taken of it.