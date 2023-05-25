Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
May 25 2023 - 10:00am
Bullfrog the Bear off for a drive in a historic Bufori in Wingham. Picture by Pam Muxlow
Bullfrog the Bear off for a drive in a historic Bufori in Wingham. Picture by Pam Muxlow

Well I didn't get to see the woodcraft exhibition displayed by local Neil Collier at The River Gallery as I had an unexpected change of plans. Friends Sue and Peter did attend the showing and said it was incredible to see the articles/items which Neil had constructed.

