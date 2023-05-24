Young people in the MidCoast have the chance to stand up and make sure their voice is heard at the YOUth Speak Forum.
Students from Taree, Wingham and Chatham High Schools and Mid Coast Christian College will get together to discuss the big issues that affect them.
This year students will participate in discussions centred around the Youth Strategic Plan and brainstorm answers to questions related to the Plan's four focus areas - opportunities, connection, wellbeing and voice.
They will also be asked to identify some of their top concerns and top three things they like about living in the region.
The Youth Strategic Plan was implemented in 2019 to provide a clear direction to guide and focus the manner in which MidCoast Council, service providers and the broader community support and empower our young community members.
The Youth Strategic Plan is an all of community plan that aims to guide and focus the community's collective work with and for young people, to ensure that best-practice support and services are delivered for young people.
