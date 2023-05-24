Two new exhibitions officially opened with a soiree at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Flux, by artist Laura Matthews, and Koala Ark, by illustrator Stephen Michael King, officially opened on Friday, May 19.
Flux is an exhibition of paintings featuring lively brush strokes and strident colours. Her works examine the fragile relationship between an individual and the natural environment.
The artist notes that in moments of transition, often uncomfortable interactions occur between states and worlds.
The second exhibition displays the original drawings from Stephen Michael King's recent book Koala Ark.
The 2019 and 2020 bushfires affected local communities and the natural environment. Stephen's book explores the impact of the fires on our local wildlife. In Koala Ark, Stephen makes the vulnerable koala the hero.
Both exhibitions will show until Saturday, July 1. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
