TWO sides will look to complete the first round of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition unbeaten when Wauchope hosts Manning Ratz on Saturday.
"We're both three from three,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
"That was our goal at the start of the season, to be undefeated at the end of the first round so now we have that opportunity.''
Wauchope returned to the LNC competition this year and Rees concedes he knows little about them.
"We haven't seen them play,'' he said.
"But I've heard they have a young side. They're unbeaten, so they must be doing something right.''
Rees said the Ratz will stick to their game plan, with the forwards crashing through the centre and the backs working off that advantage.
Prop Scott Howard was taken to hospital during Manning's 40-5 over Old Bar last Saturday but he has been cleared of major injury.
After this game the Ratz will have a fortnight off with the bye and then the general bye for the June long weekend. Howard will return to the game after that.
The Ratz' front row stocks have received a boost with the comeback of veteran Paul De Szell. Forster Dolphins will host Old Bar Clams at Tuncurry. The Dolphins had an encouraging win over Wallamba last weekend and captain-coach Blake Polson is confident his side is heading in the right direction.
The Clams were understrength against the Ratz but need a win soon if they are going to push for a finals berth. The women's 10s game between Forster and Gloucester promises to be entertaining.
