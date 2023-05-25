Manning River Times
Clams head north to battle Thunder

By Mick McDonald
May 26 2023 - 9:00am
Ratz halfback Ben Griffiths clears the ball during the recent win over Wallamba. Unbeaten teams Manning and Wauchope meet at Wauchope on Saturday.
TWO sides will look to complete the first round of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition unbeaten when Wauchope hosts Manning Ratz on Saturday.

