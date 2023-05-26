OLD Bar Pirates appear no closer to solving the goal kicking problems as the Group Three Rugby League competition winds towards the end of the first round.
Lack of a reliable kicker hasn't yet been a major issue, with the Pirates being relatively comfortable winners in all their matches.
However, the Pirates are due to meet Port City in a grand final re-match at Port Macquarie in a fortnight and these sides loom as the likely protagonists in this season's decider.
"You like to see the four points converted to six,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said as the Pirates prepare to meet Taree City at Old Bar on Sunday.
"Someone has to take ownership of it. A few of the boys have been practising at training so hopefully something will come out of that.''
The Pirates ran in 52 first half points against Forster-Tuncurry. Henry said had the kickers been on target the score would have topped 60. The game was called off about 10 minutes into the second half, under the NSWRL's Mercy Rule, when Old Bar moved 60 points clear.
Kurt Lewis is likely to have the role in tomorrow's game, at least initially. Henry said utility player Zac Butler has looked the best of the kickers so far.
"But Zac starts the game from the bench and doesn't play 80 minutes,'' he said.
"We need someone who can kick when he's not out there.''
Finding a spot for Butler in the starting 13 isn't as easy as it sounds either. He plays hooker or in the halves, positions the Pirates have plenty of depth with Henry, Lewis and co-coach Jordan Worboys.
Henry assured the Pirates will be focused on the Bulls this week and thoughts won't be wandering to the Port City clash. "Taree will upset more teams this year,'' Henry predicted. "All our energy is on this game, we'll worry about the Breakers next week.''
The Pirates will rest lock Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi this week but otherwise expect to be at full strength.
Meanwhile the group has been scrambling to find enough referees for tomorrow's games at Old Bar.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said numbers have been stretched as some of the referees are unavailable for this weekend.
Earlier this year the group's top referee, Ricky McFarlane, controlled a reserve grade match then backed up to do the first grade game when Old Bar played Wauchope at Old Bar.
That day Group Three management committee member, Ian 'Charlie' Andrews, ran a line in the under 18s due to a shortage of officials.
Andrews is a former long term Group Three referee.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
