Manning River Times
Goal kicking remains a problem for Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 26 2023 - 11:00am
Five-eighth Kurt Lewis will have the goal kicking duties for this weekend's clash against Taree City at the Old Bar Reserve.
OLD Bar Pirates appear no closer to solving the goal kicking problems as the Group Three Rugby League competition winds towards the end of the first round.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

