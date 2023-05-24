Whales have started their annual migration north much to the delight of onlookers.
Tacking Point Lighthouse in Port Macquarie offers spectacular views of the humpbacks as they display behaviour such as spurting water, breaching and doing a tail wave.
A large crowd formed at the location on Tuesday, May 23 where people were keen to catch a glimpse of the giants of the ocean.
According to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service more than 40,000 whales make their way along the NSW coast on their northern migration, known as the humpback highway.
Whale watching boat tours kicked off on Tuesday, May 23 and Port Jet's Anthony Heeney said it's expected to be a great season, if the weather stays pleasant.
He said there were plenty of whales off the coast of Port Macquarie for the first day of the season and some were breaching.
Leigh Mansfield is a spotter for the whale watching business and spends hours at Tacking Point Lighthouse to relay the best locations to see the mammals.
He was also one of the first people to go out on a vessel when tours kicked off on Tuesday, May 23.
"You never get sick of seeing them," he said.
Mr Mansfield has seen about 100 whales since March.
At 12pm on Tuesday, May 23 he'd already spotted 27.
Mr Mansfield said on average there are about 30 whales spotted everyday, but by June/July (peak season) that amount will increase to 300.
He's hoping to spot the white humpback whale Migaloo at some point during the season.
"Port Macquarie has the most recorded sightings of Migaloo on the east coast," he said.
However, he said the whale's movements are not predictable and he might not hug the coastline.
"He's only one whale with 35,000 or 40,000 other whales," he said.
"Even though he stands out, he might be further out to shore and then no one will see him."
Humpback and southern right whales are the most commonly sighted, but people may also spot orcas, blue whales, minke whales and sperm whales.
For more information please visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au
Whales in distress can be reported to the NSW NPWS on 13000 PARKS or ORRCA's 24 hour hotline on (02) 9415 3333.
