Key players missing from Taree City lineup

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard sends a pass to Shane Morcombe during the clash against Wingham, won 26-20 by Taree.
TAREE City will be without key players, including captain-coach Christian Hazard, for the Group Three Rugby League clash against front running Old Bar at Old Bar on Saturday.

