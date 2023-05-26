TAREE City will be without key players, including captain-coach Christian Hazard, for the Group Three Rugby League clash against front running Old Bar at Old Bar on Saturday.
The Bulls go into the game after back-to-back wins over Forster-Tuncurry and Wingham. While success against the beleaguered Hawks was no surprise, the victory over the highly rated Tigers is Taree's best performance in close to a decade.
However, Hazard concedes that Old Bar will present a greater challenge.
"They don't have too many changes from last year and they have a couple of internationals coming in who are apparently pretty big and pretty good,'' he said.
To have any chance Hazard stressed the Bulls are going to need an 80 minute performance.
He said the Bulls 'had the game in the bag' at halftime at Wingham last week when they led 24-6.
Taree only scored two points in the second half via a Nav Willett penalty goal and held on to win 26-20, the game in the balance until the last few seconds.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
