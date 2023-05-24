It was a time of celebration when the Starburst performers took to the stage during this year's Taree and District Eisteddfod.
"Starburst" aims to encourage participation in the performing arts by members of the community who require additional assistance, help or technology. It is the eisteddfod society's mission to include performers of all abilities.
Performers are celebrated for their participation and performance both as individuals and groups in vocal and instrumental sections.
These sections are open to:
The eisteddfod, which started in April, continues at Manning Entertainment Centre over the next week with speech and drama, and school choir sections.
The grand concert is on Saturday, June 3 at 2pm.
