Dr Jesse de Vries joins Horizon Skin Cancer and Medical Centre in Taree

By Julia Driscoll
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Dr Jesse de Vries has joined the team at Horizon Skin Cancer and Medical Centre. Picture by Scott Calvin
A new doctor in town is something to celebrate, when many doctors are so busy they have had to close their books, and if you do have a doctor, it's a month's wait for an appointment.

