A new doctor in town is something to celebrate, when many doctors are so busy they have had to close their books, and if you do have a doctor, it's a month's wait for an appointment.
Welcome Dr Jesse de Vries, who has moved to the Mid Coast and is now working at Horizon Skin Cancer and Medical Centre in Taree.
Jesse and his wife, a physiotherapist working at the Mayo Private Hospital, and their two daughters, were disenfranchised with working in cities and looking for somewhere halfway between Brisbane and Sydney, having worked and lived in both.
Taree fit the bill.
"We're just not not excited about being in a capital city anymore. Everything's so slow and so far and so congested and the noise and pollution levels are horrendous these days," Jesse said.
Also in the news: Manning River turtles making babies on World Turtle Day
Although the family are currently living in a caravan park while they search for a house to buy, Jesse said they are settling in well and enjoying the area.
"There might be less choice but the choices that are here are still awesome. And it only takes you five minutes to drive to them. You can fit a lot more into every day. We've definitely done more things this year, than we ever did last year or in Sydney."
Jesse plays flute and has already joined community orchestra Sinfonia and the Manning Valley Concert Band. He's also a keen mountain bike rider and is impressed by the bike park in Kiwarrak State Forest.
"It's a very good track. They're doing a good job there."
Also in the news: Will the Grinch say no to town Christmas lights?
His two girls, aged eight and 10 years old, are participating in sports for the first time, which Jesse says wasn't so easy in previous years.
Dr de Vries is one of four new GPs in the Hunter, New England, North West and Manning regions, thanks to a successful grant from the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN).
The grants are one of many PHN initiatives to address the maldistribution of the primary health workforce and encourage doctors to work in regional, rural and remote communities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.