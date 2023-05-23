How to improve your sleep hygiene, naturally

If you experience poor sleep, consider trying one or more of the following natural remedies. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Few people can honestly say that they never have difficulty sleeping. Numerous factors influence our sleep patterns, from internal problems like stress and mental chatter to external things like temperature and mattress quality. Good sleep is universally regarded as critical to our physical and mental well-being. And yet the percentage of people with poor sleep hygiene is significant.

The parliament of Australia reports that roughly 40 per cent of Australians get inadequate sleep on a regular basis. That's approximately 10.4 million people. Generally speaking, adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night (children require more). Regularly failing to achieve that much sleep increases your risk of various health conditions including:

heart disease

hypertension

type 2 diabetes

obesity

dementia

certain types of cancer

There are also more immediate consequences like excessive daytime sleepiness and mental health issues such as stress and anxiety. Not being able to fall asleep at night is stressful, especially when you know you have to be up early for work the next day. This often creates a vicious cycle whereby you worry about not being able to sleep, which in turn makes it even harder to sleep.

Some people are forced to turn to pharmacology to address their insomnia. This is generally viewed as a last resort given the many adverse effects associated with prescription sleeping pills. If you're experiencing poor sleep hygiene, consider trying one or more of the following natural remedies.

Melatonin

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that your brain releases at night, helping to regulate your body's circadian rhythm. However, because melatonin is produced in response to decreased light exposure, lights from your TV, computer, or smartphone act as a hindrance. Your body makes less of it, and falling asleep becomes more difficult.

Many people use melatonin supplements for this reason. You can purchase them online and have them delivered via courier Australia. Take one dose a few hours before bedtime to help induce sleepiness. Assuming they're purchased from a trustworthy source, melatonin supplements are considered safe. Side effects include:

drowsiness

nausea

headache

nightmares

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy takes advantage of the natural health benefits present in the essential oils of various plants. Prominent examples include tea tree oil, chamomile, jasmine, lavender, lemongrass, and peppermint.

Research into the medicinal properties of essential oils is ongoing, but several of them are associated with improved sleep. Buy an essential oil diffuser and experiment with a few different oils at bedtime. Chamomile, bergamot, and lavender and good ones to start with. Diffusers and oils are widely available online and can be swiftly delivered via courier Sydney.

Meditation

Meditation is a terrific way to clear your head, reduce stress and anxiety, explore your consciousness, and get in touch with your spiritual side. When you succeed in doing these things, sleep comes easier. There are many different kinds of meditation; some may be better suited to your needs than others.

Note: meditation requires patience and commitment. It can be challenging at first, but the rewards are well worth the effort. To help get you started, consider using a guided meditation audiobook or phone app.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral associated with a range of health benefits, including better sleep quality. The recommended daily intake of magnesium is around 400 mg for men and around 300 mg for women. The following foods are rich in magnesium:

dry beans

nuts

green vegetables

whole grains

seeds

You might also choose to supplement magnesium, which can be purchased over the counter from your local chemist.

Set a strict schedule

Human beings are creatures of habit. Our bodies thrive on routine. Establishing a strict schedule and adhering to it every day will almost certainly lead to an improvement in your sleep patterns. Important elements of a good schedule include:

Waking up at the same time every day (including on weekends)

Going to bed at the same time every night

Getting regular exercise (not too close to bedtime, as exercise stimulates the nervous system)

Limiting caffeine intake throughout the day

Cut all the lights

Earlier we mentioned the role of melatonin in regulating a healthy sleep cycle. We also explained that melatonin production is inhibited by light, including the lights from your laptop and phone.

If you're serious about sleeping better, try setting a rule for yourself: no smartphone or laptop use for at least 30 minutes before bed. Instead, try meditating, listening to relaxing music, reading a (hardcopy) book, or soaking in a warm bath. And when it comes to actually going to bed, make the room as dark as you possibly can.

Limit alcohol

Everyone knows that caffeine should be avoided before bed. But alcohol can also interfere with sleep. This may seem counter-intuitive given that alcohol acts as a depressant and muscle relaxant. True, alcohol can help you fall asleep faster. But its overall effect on your sleep cycle is decidedly negative.