Manning River turtles making babies on World Turtle Day

Updated May 23 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Exciting news regarding the Manning River helmeted turtle has been announced on World Turtle day - individuals in the insurance population of the endangered species kept by Conservation Ark haves been seen mating for the first time.

Local News

