Manning River turtles making babies on World Turtle Day

Exciting news regarding the Manning River helmeted turtle has been announced on World Turtle day - individuals in the insurance population of the endangered species kept by Conservation Ark haves been seen mating for the first time.
Ten sexually mature adult turtles are housed at Aussie Ark's facility Conservation Ark located at the Australian Reptile Park.
This turtles kept at the facility are nationally significant, as they are a precious insurance population safeguarding the species from extinction.
Aussie Ark first started the program five years ago, after conducting triage operations to collect wild eggs and turtles to save them from drought and fire, mostly notably during the Black Summer fires of 2019.
As its name suggests, the species is only found in the Manning River and its tributaries. The species has suffered steep decline and faces extinction without intervention, mostly due to fox predation and the damage of their shoreline nests by cattle.
Australian Reptile Park operations manager Billy Collett managed the breeding program, pairing genetically suited females with males in large tanks. Over the course of a month he was thrilled to witness, and document, the courtship and breeding of multiple pairs.
"This is a massive historical moment for Aussie Ark!" Mr Collett said.
This is the first time we've seen breeding behaviour with our Manning River turtles. It is SO exciting. And I just can't wait to see those eggs!"
Last October - in a world first - Aussie Ark released 10 captive bred turtles back into the Manning River. Mr Collett said this year's successful breeding is another huge step for the program; it's hoped even more turtles can one day be returned to their homeland.
You can come and visit these loved-up reptiles at Conservation Ark in the Australian Reptile Park and support Aussie Ark's breeding program by donating today at aussieark.org.au.
