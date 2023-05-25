Neil Diamond tribute at The Manning Entertainment Centre Advertising Feature

Peter Byrne will star in the international hit show Forever Diamond. Picture suppled

The international hit production Forever Diamond is coming to the Manning Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 10.

Endorsed by the legend Neil Diamond himself, the show stars the internationally renowned performer Peter Byrne.



This is your opportunity to experience that same spontaneous display of energy and sensuality with the superb talents of Irishman Byrne.

He will perform Neil Diamond's greatest hits spanning over three decades, in an uncanny portrayal that has to be seen to be believed.

Hear all the great hits including Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, I am I Said, Cherry Cherry, Beautiful Noise, Cracklin Rosie, Crunchy Cranola Suite, Holly Holy, Solitary Man and many more.

Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame and Grammy Award Winner Neil Diamond is a phenomenon who gives truly special and personal shows that legions of fans return to see again and again. A style that transcends music fads by consistently touching people of all ages and interests.



Peter Byrne's capacity to recreate Neil Diamond to a standard which impressed Diamond's pianist on his last Australian tour says it all. Tom Hensley gave Peter a resounding nod of approval after seeing his Diamond tribute.

"My father brought me up on the music of all the greats," said Peter. "Out of all of them, there was the most connection with Neil Diamon, he has an amazing connection with his audience.

"I first came to Australia in 1958, and at the age of 30 became a singer. I was at a small restaurant when someone requested a Neil Diamond song and they thought I had the same voice.

"I have been performing now for around 26 years, and I love recreating the sound and telling the stories."

With Peter's "Neil Diamond Forever" show recognised as the very best tribute to Neil Diamond there rarely seems to be an empty seat and the audiences keep coming back for more.



With all his songs, they sing along, clap and show all the emotions that are found in every tune.