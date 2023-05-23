Bear's A Star has already gone for a spell with next year's rich Country Championships in Glen Milligan's mind after the Taree trainer scored with him at Monday's Taree race meeting.
"We sent him off to the paddock this morning," Milligan said on Tuesday. "That was always the plan, win lose or draw, and fortunately it's happening after a win.
"He's still only a two-year-old, but he's already a big, strong horse and now he'll develop even more while he has a break going into his three-year-old season.
"You always have the Country Championships in mind if you have a good horse coming through and that's definitely in the back of my mind with him now.
"The aim will be to give him a run in a TAB Highway in town during the spring and then we'll find out for sure if we've got the right sort of horse for the Country Championships in the autumn."
Bear's A Star was having just his second start when he hit the line in a desperately close finish to the Banksia Turf Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1007 metres.
Thedaythemusicdied was on Bear's A Star's inside and to many onlookers appeared to have won, but the photo finish revealed Milligan's horse had stuck his head out to get home by a nose as the $4 second favourite.
The win saved punters from a wipe-out in that race, because Thedaythemusicdied was a $61 chance. The $3.80 favourite, Noci Di Cocco, finished third.
Bear's A Star has only had the two career starts and Milligan was forced to run against older horses in maiden races each time because of a dearth of two-year-old maidens in the country.
He was second in his debut run and now he's a winner and the fact he's been able to beat older horses is one of the main reasons Milligan is optimistic about him graduating to Country Championships class.
"He's done it purely on ability so far, because he's very much still learning to race," the trainer said. "He doesn't know what it's all about yet. Zac Wadick rode a terrific race to win on him and he's been wrapped in the horse from day one.
"He's only run in 1000-metre races so far, but I think he'll get the 1400 metres of the Country Championships. He's bred to get 1400 to a mile and he races like he will. He was in for the fight at the finish on Monday.
"We'll look after him and hopefully down the track there will be good times. Our family own the horse with Peter Braude and Chris Swadling, who have been great supporters of ours. I was delighted to see him win for Chris and Peter."
MAASAI Mara had not won for nearly three years before Tuncurry trainer Terry Evans and apprentice jockey Georgina McDonnell managed to get her to salute at Taree on Monday.
The first win of the mare's career came when she was an early three-year-old in a maiden for fillies and mares at Coffs Harbour on August 8, 2020.
That was just her second race start and followed a debut third in a maiden at Taree, so connections were entitled to think there would be more wins in store fairly quickly.
But although Maasai Mara continued to mostly race reasonably well and register two seconds and two thirds and also finish fourth or fifth in seven other races, she went 19 starts without another win until Monday - as a late five-year-old.
McDonnell had Maasai Mara racing midfield in the 10-horse field in the Professionals Harrington Class 1 Handicap over 1007 metres and a gap opened for the horse upon straightening.
A bit of tightening presented a challenge halfway down the straight, but McDonnell displayed expert control to keep Maasai Mara balanced until the pair could get clear and drive to the line for a narrow win.
Maasai Mara had some specking at good odds, firming from $21 to start at $13.
"She can gallop, that's why I've persevered with her," Evans said. "She's just had a bit of bad luck in a few races she might've otherwise won.
"She's only had two runs back this time in, so we'll find another suitable race for her now."
