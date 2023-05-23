Manning River Times
Bear's A Star to spell after impressive win at Taree

By Greg Prichard
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Bear's A Star has already gone for a spell with next year's rich Country Championships in Glen Milligan's mind after the Taree trainer scored with him at Monday's Taree race meeting.

