Willett knocked back the Swans to go to the Tigers

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Taree City's Nav Willett is off to West Tigers in 2024.
TAREE City rugby league fullback Nav Willett knocked back an offer from the Sydney Swans before opting to sign with NRL club West Tigers.

