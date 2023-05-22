TAREE City rugby league fullback Nav Willett knocked back an offer from the Sydney Swans before opting to sign with NRL club West Tigers.
Willett revealed on last week's On The Bench segment that he was courted by the Swans, despite the fact he's never played an AFL game. The Swans showed him around the facility and he also watched the club train.
He admitted he was tempted, but eventually decided to stay in the league.
Willett, who was player of the match for the Bulls in last weekend's win over Wingham, heads to Sydney and the Tigers in November. While he wears the number one jumper for Taree, Willett thinks centre is his best spot - right hand carry, left hand fend, which is league-jargon these days.
He further revealed that his manager stitched up the deal with the Tigers. On The Bench co-host Gary Bridge played 100 plus games for Balmain between 1982-86. When he signed for Balmain he had to do all the negotiating himself - managers were non-existent back then.
Willett will play SG Ball (under 19s) with the Tigers in 2024.
MEANWHILE, technical issues resulted in last Friday's On The Bench making it to the Times Facebook page later than expected.
Usually it's up and running by 4pm. However, executive producer Scott Calvin discovered a bug in the system and this wasn't resolved until sometime Friday evening.
No matter. Scott's sure he's worked it all out and we'll be back to 4pm this week, with Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry the guest.
LAST Saturday's Group Three first grade rugby league game didn't go the way Wingham Tigers planned, with Taree clinching a 26-20 win following a memorable clash.
However, club treasurer, the indefatigable Craig 'Food' Martin said it was profitable.
The gate was $3023, canteen $7370, bar $5720 and takings for the doubles realised $625.
"That's a total of $16,708,'' he said.
"And we still have beer and steak money from the Old Boys and that will be close to $1000.''
All Taree and Wingham Old Boys were admitted free.
The weather was perfect and both sides carried winning form into the match, so there was a strong turnout of spectators.
Now Old Bar's looking for a healthy crowd for this Saturday's game against the improving Bulls.
FORMER Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell has yet to take the field for his new club, Wingham this year.
Campbell has ongoing issues with his Achilles tendon. He aggravated the injury playing in the representative games earlier in the year.
"It's just about right,'' he told Footy Shorts last Saturday.
"But I don't want to come back too early and aggravate it again.''
He's a possibility for this weekend's game against Macleay Valley in Kempsey.
Meanwhile, Wingham winger Fletcher Lewis hasn't given up on playing again this year. Lewis is sidelined with a knee injury, but said he's hopeful of getting back before the season is through.
That leaves the Ratz unbeaten. They head to Wauchope on Saturday to tackle the other unbeaten side, Wauchope Thunder.
"We've heard they're a young side and pretty enthusiastic. We're looking forward to the match,'' Ratz supremo Steve Rees said.
Wallamba's early season problems continued when they lost to Forster Tuncurry last Saturday. The premiers have just one win this season, a three point result against Old Bar in the opening round of the competition.
MID Coast has recorded just one win this season in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football season.
That was against Warners Bay in the first round clash at Taree. The Middies tackle Warners Bay this weekend in Newcastle, hoping for further success.
It's a tough gig for the side, with a roster dominated by players still in their teens. They're up against A-League women and a sprinkling of ex-Matildas in other premier league outfits. Mid Coast is the only club outside of the Newcastle-Hunter area and so cover plenty of kilometres during the season.
Football Mid North Coast technical director Larry Budgen said financial and travel reasons mean there's no chance any A-Leaguers will venture north to play with the Middies.
"They go where the money is,'' he said.
"We'll continue to be a development hub, but hopefully we'll get a few more wins before the season is through.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
