The Lansdowne Community Hall's art show held over the weekend was very successful with 200 people attending on Saturday and more than 100 on Sunday.
There were 160 works of art hung which was double last year's entries.
Winners were decided by people's choice which was no easy matter because of the many beautiful entries. People walked around the hall several times to make their choices. Fifteen of the entries were sold over the weekend.
The committee had been working on the show since last year and after a break of a couple of months will start organising next year's show. A big thank you to the those who sponsored the awards. It was very much appreciated.
Section A: Winner Nathaniel Mahoney, "When the Bees Go Splash", sponsored by Melvie Chick Memorial.
Section B: Juniors 8-12 years, winner - Grace Ly "Sharing A Laugh" sponsored by Bev Weekes.
Section C: Youth 13-18 years, winner- Emily Lewer "Wading" sponsored by Taree Veterinary Hospital.
Local artist Sue Mavin won Section D, Local Scene, Manning/ Great Lakes/ Hastings area, with her artwork entitled "Wingham Bight". The section was sponsored by Taree Literary Institute.
Section E, Equine Subject in any medium, was won by Upper Lansdowne artist Sue Brook who won both first and second with her gorgeous paintings "Teamwork" and "Grey Girl". This section was sponsored by the Mid Coast Country Music Association.
Winner in Section F, Open Subject in Any Medium was Del Carey for her entry "Waiting." Sponsored by Peter Warren, Louise Green, and Stacks the Law Firm.
Section G winner was Julie Drury with "Tropical Sunrise", sponsored by the Phillips family.
Section H was won by Sue Sutton with "Grandma's Garden".
Encouragement awards were sponsored by Cleavers Tyers Services, Sawyers Wingham Nursery and Sheathers Machinery Wingham.
Lansdowne Men's Bowling club members finished the Open Gender Pennants with double header wins over Forster A, 55-52 on Saturday, May 6 and 58-48 in a washout replay on Sunday, May 7. Six wins on the trot saw the bowlers climb to second on the ladder. Harrington prevailed to take out top spot though were certainly looking over their shoulder.
The club has nominated to play in the men's pennants in August and is looking to carry some good form into that competition.
In the meantime, club championships will be played. Nominations close 5pm on Sunday, June 4.
The Lansdowne Soccer Club men chalked up their first victory for the season on Saturday, defeating Wallamba 1-0. Luke Bartlett had a blinder between the posts, and Nepalese dynamo Kanchha Gale scored an 18-yard thumper in the dying moments of the match to secure the three points.
This week the Lansdowne men play Old Bar at 1.15pm at Hallidays Point.
The Lansdowne Ladies play Tinonee this Friday at 6.30pm at the Wingham Sporting Complex. The women had a strong performance last week against Old Bar and are starting to gel as a team.
The Under 12's host Wallamba at 9am Saturday at Lansdowne oval. It would be great to see plenty of local support for our youngsters at home on the weekend.
A fundraiser will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club on June 25 to raise funds for Breast Cancer month.
Lea Shaw, a breast cancer survivor herself, came up with the idea to raise $750 but has since been joined by Alicia Morris and Olive Miller and they have decided now to try and raise $2000. These three ladies will be wearing pink where they can and spraying their hair pink.
On June 25 at the club, they will be shaving their hair if they raise the $2000. Donations can be made at the club or our local shop. If you want to see them have their heads shaved, then the monies have to be raised.
The weather is getting cooler now. It could be a bit chilly with a bald head.
Commencing from next Wednesday, May 31 the Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade will be holding meat raffles at the Coopernook Hotel each Wednesday evening as a fundraising venture for the brigade. There will be nine meat trays and one seafood tray to be won. Tickets will be available from 5pm and drawn at 7.30pm. there will also be a lucky door prize to win. Go along and support them.
