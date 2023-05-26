Manning River Times
Art Show at the Lansdowne Hall

By Margaret Haddon
May 26 2023 - 10:00am
The Lansdowne Community Hall's art show held over the weekend was very successful with 200 people attending on Saturday and more than 100 on Sunday.

Local News

