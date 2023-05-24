THE Barrington Coast NSW Regional Doubles pickleball championship played at Taree will now become an annual event.
This follows the success of the inaugural tournament played at the Wrigley Park comples.
A total of 144 players from Sydney to Queensland contested the inaugural championship.
Around 70 competitors participated in practice games before the tournament followed by a meet and greet session at the Manning Tennis headquarters.
The championship began with perfect weather conditions for pickleball, providing an ideal setting for the tournament. However, Sunday brought challenging games with wind gusts of up to 40kph. Despite the difficult conditions, players from the NSW team attended and engaged in many close matches.
The Hallidays Point Pickleball Club had a strong presence at the tournament, with 28 registered participants. The club demonstrated its competitiveness by securing 5 gold, 4 silver and 10 bronze medals. Gold medals were awarded to Lorraine Barr, Paul Boniface, Judy Cousins, Graeme Glossop, and Jennifer Taylor.
Jennifer Blanch, Graeme Glossop, Vicki Hall, and Kim Smith won silver medals. Bronze medals were earned by Lorraine Barr, Darryl Bridgeman, Phil Dawson, Alan Munro, Dennis Reeves, Paula Sarlemyn (twice), Kim Smith, Andy Smith and Elizabeth Yagar.
RELATED: Pickleball League starts in Taree
The event was hosted by the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club and they received tremendous support from more than 40 volunteers who dedicated their time to make the tournament a success.
The organisers expressed their gratitude to the MidCoast Council for providing the idyllic surroundings for the tournament and for restoring the court lights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.