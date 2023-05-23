MID Coast produced a determined effort, but found the experienced Charlestown Azzurri too strong in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Taree.
Charlestown won 7-0.
"It was a better performance from us,'' Football Mid North Coast technical director Larry Budgen said.
He said the return of captain-coach Emma Stanbury was a bonus for Mid Coast. Illness has sidelined Stanbury in recent matches, but her return against Azzurri helped spark the side.
Stanbury and Emily Franklin were Mid Coast's best.
The side hits the road to meet Warners Bay in Newcastle next Sunday. Warners Bay is the only side Mid Coast has defeated this season.
"It would be good to get a couple more wins up before the season is through,'' Budgen said.
