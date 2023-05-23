Manning River Times
Charlestown Azzurri beat Mid Coast in Northern NSW Women's Premier League | Photos

May 23 2023 - 12:00pm
MID Coast produced a determined effort, but found the experienced Charlestown Azzurri too strong in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Taree.

