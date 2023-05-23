Unearthing history in forgotten cellar

A house in Cundletown going up for sale for the first time in its history is "like a time capsule", says family member Liz Cronk.
The two-storey house was built by Liz's great great great great grandfather Alexander McDonnell in 1884, and it has remained in the family for six generations. It still houses some of the furniture Alexander brought with him from Scotland. It was built of beechwood, with red cedar architraves and doors.
Liz's mother lived in the house until 2017, when she was put into care. She died late last year and Liz and her brother are now ready to sell the house to "somebody that will love it". When asked what condition the house is, Liz replied that it would be a case of "repair to be loved", a "blank canvas".
While going through the house and researching its history, Liz has uncovered many interesting things. But, even though the property goes on sale on May 23, she has very recently made a new discovery that has her fascinated - they've uncovered an old cellar, not under the house, but near the carport.
"So we're doing an archaeological dig at the moment," Liz said.
"I think it gave a big shock to our lovely agent when he came and saw it!"
First and foremost, she was asked if they uncovered any bones. Liz said they did, but they were just "regular animal bones".
They discovered remnants of an old horse cart, and many bottles and jars. One of the jars contains "preserved something" which Liz says she hopes a university will be interested in.
Other bottles reveal bits of the area's history, with labels such as "Walkers the Chemist" and doctors names.
The cellar was a surprise find. There was old concrete which was subsiding, so they dug up the concrete which revealed a wooden trapdoor into the cellar. The cellar was originally used to store food and keep it cool, in pre-refrigeration days.
"So in the day Alexander MacDonald in his senile way, filled it up, because refrigeration came about. So he would have thought, 'Oh, well, I don't need this anymore. I might as well fill it up'!" Liz said.
Liz is still cleaning bottles and other things found in the cellar and has not decided as yet what will become of the "treasures".
The cellar is being filled back up this week, and covered with grass, "so that people don't freak out coming to a property that has potentially got a big hole in it!" Liz said.
They've also discovered a working well on the property.
"It's just absolutely amazing. The whole situation and what I've unveiled. And there seem to be more and more things coming out of it as well that I wasn't expecting" Liz said.
Alexander purchased 50 acres fronting the Manning River, in what is now Cundletown, and donated half of it to the Catholic Church. Out of his 13 children, 10 became nuns or priests.
Alexander's brother, Charles, owned Zulu, a horse that won the Melbourne Cup in 1881. Charles also owned acreage in Cundletown.
Liz said she found out in her research that the brothers also owned all of Kolodong, then known as Woola Woola, Kundle Kundle, Cundle Flat and Ghinni Ghinni.
"Before Alexander died he gave all his children and grandchildren their inheritance," Liz said.
"My great grandmother was one of them. She inherited the old house with 10 acres of land.
"Over time my grandmother, Betty Kenney, sold blocks of land to upkeep of the house," Liz explained.
The residence is all that is left of the original holding. Incredibly, although on the bank of the Manning River, the house has never been flooded.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
