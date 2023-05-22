MANNING Ratz maintained their unbeaten start to the season when out-muscling Old Bar Clams in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Taree Rugby Park.
The Ratz won 40-5. Both sides went into the match down on players due to injury and sickness.
However, the Ratz soon took charge through their forwards, with Blake Howard scoring three tries in the opening 20 minutes.
Props Dave Rees and Blake Howard terrorised the Old Bar pack, picking up valuable metres in the forward exchanges. This laid the platform for the win and will be the template for the side's game plan this season.
There was a 40 minute delay waiting for an ambulance after Scott Howard sustained a neck problem early in the first half. Howard has since been cleared of any major injury.
"Fortunately it's a soft tissue injury,'' club president Steve Rees said.
Captain and five-eighth Phil Koch again tried hard for the Clams.
The two unbeaten sides meet on Saturday when the Ratz head to Wauchope to take on Thunder.
Meanwhile, Forster Dolphins upset premiers Wallamba 24-10 in the clash at Nabiac.
It was a good day for the Dolphins, as the women's 10s scored a 41-19 victory. This was Forster men's first win of the season under new captain-coach Blake Polson.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
