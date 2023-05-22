Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning Ratz defeat Old Bar Clams in Lower North Coast Rugby

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 22 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Howard charges into space during the Manning Ratz-Wallamba game on May 20.
Brodie Howard charges into space during the Manning Ratz-Wallamba game on May 20.

MANNING Ratz maintained their unbeaten start to the season when out-muscling Old Bar Clams in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Taree Rugby Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.