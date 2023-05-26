Hannam Vale Winter Market Day celebrates Christmas in July

The Hannam Vale community will be celebrating Christmas in July with a Hannam Vale Winter Market Day and invites everyone to join them.
The market day will take place at Hannam Vale Recreation Reserve on Sunday, July 23 from 8am to 1pm.
There will be a vast variety of stalls selling a range of goods including locally grown fresh produce, home décor, gifts, jewellery and more.
HMB Motorsports will have a line up of classic cars and Wauchope YesterYear Trucks and Machinery Club will have a display including tractors, trucks, cars and machines. Of special interest to car enthusiasts will be a 1956 Thunderbird, 1934 coupe, 1928 Chevrolet ute, and a VL Commodore.
There will be something for everyone, including hair braiding by Miss Braids and face painting by Lily for the Kids.
The café will be open for tea, coffee and a selection of cakes and slices. The barbecue will be tempting you with the aroma of bacon and egg rolls and sausage sandwiches.
Entry to the reserve is free. There is parking and amenities on site.
Hannam Vale Recreation Reserve is at 1155 Hannam Vale Rd, Hannam Vale. Entrance is on the left just before the RFS depot and school.
