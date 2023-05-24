Craft at Old Bar members enjoyed a most successful morning at the group's Cancer Council fundraiser.
Apart from a lovely luncheon, some members created very artistic Driftwood Art wall hangings.
At the next meeting on Wednesday, May 31, our fortnightly workshop will see Angela showing us how to re-use, recycle and repurpose just about anything into a beautiful Junk Journal.
All ladies are welcome; it is not necessary to participate in workshops; feel free to bring along the craft you are currently working on and enjoy the company!
The Health and Lifestyle Expo that has been an annual event is on again soon.
Organised by the Old Bar Men's Shed, Club Old Bar will again be the venue on Wednesday, June 7 from 10am to 1pm.
There will be guest speakers and more than 40 exhibitors, many with giveaways. Admission is free.
Sponsors are the Australian and NSW Government Departments of Health, Club Old Bar and the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
This is a significant event on the Old Bar calendar so make sure you don't miss out. Contact John on 6557-4165 for further information.
The Old Bar Public School SRC Global Connections committee did a wonderful job raising money for the Turkey and Syrian earthquake victims. They raised $550 from their Anzac Biscuit Fundraiser Appeal.
The funds raised provide shelter for a family of seven people for six months. Well done students.
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.