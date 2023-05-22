Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kevin Lee Memorial surfing contest | Pictures

By Mick McDonald
May 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Haddon won the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin surfing contest at Old Bar. He is pictured at the presentation held at the Old Bar Tavern. Photo Saltwater Boardriders.
Joe Haddon won the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin surfing contest at Old Bar. He is pictured at the presentation held at the Old Bar Tavern. Photo Saltwater Boardriders.

FORSTER'S Joel Haddon is the first 'outsider' to win the Kev Lee Memorial single fin surfing contest conducted by Saltwater Boardriders Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.