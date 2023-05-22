FORSTER'S Joel Haddon is the first 'outsider' to win the Kev Lee Memorial single fin surfing contest conducted by Saltwater Boardriders Club.
The event was held in what club secretary Kirby Byrne described as a 'solid 4 to 5 foot surf' at Old Bar.
"Some of the sets were really solid. It was great,'' Kirby continued.
"The guys who can really surf had the best time. It was incredible to watch them surfing on those single fin boards."
The event has been dominated by Saltwater surfers since it was instigated seven years ago.
"But we all grew up with Joe and we like him, so that's okay,'' Kirby laughed.
Another Forster surfer Beau Carmichael was a finalist while there were also entrants from the Newcastle area. Carmichael ensured a Forster quinella when he finished runner up to Haddon.
"We even had some international interest, a guy from Italy was in the area and was surfing at Saltwater Point. He heard about it and text me asking if he could enter,'' Kirby said.
"I said 'of course' ."
A full field took part in the event and Kirby said the club will give consideration to expanding the contest if interest continues to grow from outside the area.
"It's a really good friendly community day,'' she said.
Promising club junior Toby Hollie finished third in the six strong final. Joel Reading, Michael Barberie and Banjo Hunt were the other finalists.
The event was initially held in conjunction with the Old Bar Beach Festival on the October long weekend. However, Kirby said it is now locked in for the third weekend in May to take advantage of the better surfing conditions.
Kevin Lee was a club president. Members of his family were at the contest.
All proceeds are donated to the oncology department at Manning Base Hospital.
Brad Morris from Old Bar provides the majority of 1970s and '80s style single fin boards for the day.
The club's championship season will continue next month.
"We start in March and finish in September. We've been lucky this year, the conditions have been great for just about every contest,'' Kirby said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.