DESPITE having his worst round of the campaign, Matt Walz is on track to claim a record equalling eighth Taree golf club championship.
Walz is seven shots clear going into the final round this Saturday. He shot 3 over par 73 in the third round after firing 67 and 69 in the opening two weeks.
Brett Webber trails Walz, with Peter Doherty a further shot behind.
Kieran Green has a five shot buffer over Glen Thomas and Ray Matthews in division 2. Green goes into next Saturday on 280 after three rounds.
Division 3 is a closer contest. Os Bellamy is one shot the better of Lionel Worth going into the last round.
Sam Ferguson is in third place after leading going into the penultimate round.
