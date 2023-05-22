Manning River Times
Matt Walz on track to claim his eighth Taree golf championship

By Mick McDonald
May 22 2023 - 11:00am
DESPITE having his worst round of the campaign, Matt Walz is on track to claim a record equalling eighth Taree golf club championship.

Local News

