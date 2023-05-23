Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Manning Valley Biennial Quilt Exhibition makes a return to Taree

May 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exhibition coordinator Kerry Wakely and president of Taree Craft Centre Leith Colledge, sorting quilts for the upcoming quilt exhbition. Picture supplied
Exhibition coordinator Kerry Wakely and president of Taree Craft Centre Leith Colledge, sorting quilts for the upcoming quilt exhbition. Picture supplied

After an absence of four years the Manning Valley Biennial Quilt Exhibition is making a return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.