After an absence of four years the Manning Valley Biennial Quilt Exhibition is making a return.
The exhibition will be staged at Taree Craft Cottage on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.
"Due to COVID-19 the 2021 show was cancelled, so the upcoming event is being anticipated with much excitement by everyone involved," Pam Eyb of Taree Craft Centre said.
This is the sixth quilt exhibition organised at the Craft Cottage by Kerry Wakely, and this year Kerry will oversee the hanging of more than 70 stunning quilts throughout the Cottage. All quilts will be shown for the first time, and all are the creations of local Manning Valley quilters.
Visitors to the show will have the chance to win one of two quilts which are being raffled, with proceeds going to Taree Women and Children's Refuge.
The popular Cottage Café will operate on both days of the event and the Cottage Gift Shop will also welcome visitors to browse the extensive range of locally made arts and crafts.
The exhibition will open from 10am to 4pm on both days.
The Craft Cottage is on the corner of High and Pulteney Streets, Taree and admission is $3.
For any enquiries call Kerry Wakely on 0402 087 252.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.