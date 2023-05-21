Trucks have dumped approximately 20,000 cubic metres of sand on Jimmys Beach in an effort to shore-up the erosion hotspot.
Meanwhile, a review of the $4.1 million sand transfer system that was designed to pump sand from the mouth of Myall River to the beach is ongoing.
MidCoast Council workers spent last week depositing sand on the beach, one of 15 coastal erosion hotspots in NSW.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast strong winds and swells of three-to-four metres along the NSW coast this week.
It is hoped the newly deposited sand will be enough to prevent a repeat of the events of April 2021 when an estimated six metres of foreshore was stripped from the beach within 24 hours.
"Sand renourishment is undertaken each autumn to provide a buffer to protect assets such as the road," MidCoast Council director of engineering and infrastructure services, Robert Scott said.
The works will continue this week weather permitting.
Much of the sand that is stripped from the beach is swept into the mouth of the Myall River.
The river's inability to flush effectively has contributed to the low salinity levels and a suite of environmental problems.
The entrance was dredged in 2015 and again in 2019. It is not due to be dredged again until 2025.
The council launched a review into the sand transfer system, which was commissioned in 2019, last December.
The two kilometre pipeline was designed to pump sand from a stockpile at Winda Woppa to 10 points along Jimmys Beach.
The project was undertaken after 30 years of research into the best way to deal with erosion at Jimmys Beach.
"Initial indications from this review have shown that the sand transfer system has proven to be effective but it is only one method of renourishing the beach, so we will go forward using a mix of methods to transfer sand to ensure we protect the road and consequently the homes located on the peninsula," he said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
