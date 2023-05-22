My wife Anne was fined for parking with two wheels on the grass verge in Potoroo Road where the Mayo Private Hospital is located.
At the time my wife parked there the off-street parking in Mayo carpark was full.
My wife had dropped me at the hospital as I was having surgery to replace my left knee and she waited until I came out of surgery before driving home back to Port Macquarie.
My wife did this because of how narrow this road is and as no off the road parking is available.
On roads such as this in Port Macquarie, cars are allowed to park as my wife did for safety.
I have sent several emails to the MidCoast Council general manager and his replies just quote the rules. However, in my opinion the rules say that this is acceptable where the road is narrow and if cars parked either side then two vehicles could not pass in safety. Especially an emergency vehicle.
